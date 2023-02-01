Wednesday’s top tech news: happy Samsung Unpacked day to all who observe

Today’s the day Samsung will announce its latest crop of flagship smartphones, widely expected to be the Galaxy S23 lineup. The Unpacked launch event kicks off at 1PM ET / 10AM PT later today, but if you want to get a handle on everything we’re expecting Samsung to announce then check out our roundup right here. Here’s how to watch it live.

In other news, we’ll be saying goodbye to an excellent VR game and a collection of classic Xbox 360 titles soon. Meta is shutting down Echo VR, one of the better multiplayer VR titles available for its VR headsets, and Microsoft is pulling a bunch of beloved games — including Jet Set Radio and The Orange Box — from the Xbox 360 Marketplace in a week’s time. When it comes to digitally downloaded and multiplayer games, nothing lasts forever.

But here’s some good news: AMD thinks the PC market should pick up in the second half of this year, even if the total market will shrink by 10 percent throughout the course of 2023.

For now, here’s a silly tweet to start your day: