Wednesday’s top tech news: happy Samsung Unpacked day to all who observe

Today’s the day Samsung will announce its latest crop of flagship smartphones, widely expected to be the Galaxy S23 lineup. The Unpacked launch event kicks off at 1PM ET / 10AM PT later today, but if you want to get a handle on everything we’re expecting Samsung to announce then check out our roundup right here. Here’s how to watch it live.
In other news, we’ll be saying goodbye to an excellent VR game and a collection of classic Xbox 360 titles soon. Meta is shutting down Echo VR, one of the better multiplayer VR titles available for its VR headsets, and Microsoft is pulling a bunch of beloved games — including Jet Set Radio and The Orange Box — from the Xbox 360 Marketplace in a week’s time. When it comes to digitally downloaded and multiplayer games, nothing lasts forever.
But here’s some good news: AMD thinks the PC market should pick up in the second half of this year, even if the total market will shrink by 10 percent throughout the course of 2023.
For now, here’s a silly tweet to start your day:
Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Wednesday, February 1st, 2023.
Feb 1, 2023, 12:54 AM UTCJay Peters
Microsoft is pulling many beloved games off the Xbox 360 store next week
The games will be going away on February 7th. But it’s not all bad news; any of the disappearing games available on the Xbox One and Xbox Series / X stores will be purchasable there.
Feb 1, 2023, 12:17 AM UTCSean Hollister
Meta is inexplicably shutting down one of the best Oculus games
Echo VR, formerly Echo Arena, will be no more.
Jan 31, 2023, 11:32 PM UTCSean Hollister
AMD thinks the PC sales slump will end after one more rough quarter
AMD CEO Lisa Su says next quarter is the bottom.
