Tomb Raider’s new mobile roguelike launches on February 14th

Lara Croft is back in a new roguelike Tomb Raider mobile game for iOS and Android. The game, Tomb Raider Reloaded, launches in just a couple weeks on February 14th, and Netflix subscribers will be able to play version of Reloaded with no ads or in-app purchases.

A roguelike Tomb Raider does seem like a promising idea — potentially infinite tombs to raid! If you want a better idea of what to expect, here’s the official synopsis for the game from Reloaded’s Google Play page:

Travel through the golden arch-shaped doors of the treacherous underground tombs, across hazardous mountain caves, flourishing jungles and lush waterfalls. On your quest you’ll avoid hidden traps, discover ancient relics, solve a wide variety of puzzles and face off against different enemies and bosses (is that a T-Rex I hear!?) both new and familiar to the Tomb Raider series including bloodthirsty wolves, poisonous snakes, fearsome golems and magical elemental creatures!

You can get an idea of how it all works in the game’s launch trailer, which I’ve embedded at the top of this post. Personally, I’m excited to see that the game plays in portrait; I find I rarely stick to games that require landscape. Android players can preregister for the game on Google Play now to get a golden version of Lara Croft’s pistols.

Reloaded is just one of many recent notable pieces of news about the Tomb Raider franchise. Amazon announced in December that it would be publishing the next mainline Tomb Raider game from Crystal Dynamics. Last week, it came to light that Amazon is reportedly working on a Tomb Raider TV series and film with the intention of tying the show, movie, and game together in a Marvel Cinematic Universe-like way. And Netflix is working on a Tomb Raider anime, though we haven’t heard much about that since it was announced in January 2021.

Reloaded is being developed by CDE Entertainment, the mobile development group at Crystal Dynamics. (Crystal Dynamics used to be a Square Enix company, but Square Enix sold it to Embracer Group, a holding company that’s quickly becoming a force in gaming, in May.) Reloaded is launching at an interesting time for mobile games; at the same time we’re seeing new mobile entries in franchises like Tomb Raider and Street Fighter, EA just announced that it’s is shutting down Apex Legends Mobile and stopping development on a planned Battlefield mobile game.