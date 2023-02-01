Beyoncé fans may be the next to release their anger at Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is about to face its next big test. Just over three months after the Taylor Swift debacle, Ticketmaster will be the place to buy tickets for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance World Tour that was announced on Wednesday.

Like with the Taylor Swift presale, people who want to get tickets for Beyoncé’s shows in North America will have to register with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Ticketmaster notes in a blog post that registering does not guarantee that you’ll get tickets, and the Verified Fans who actually get a code to buy tickets will be determined by a lottery system.

If you want to register as a Verified Fan for the tour, you can do so on this Live Nation site. (Ticketmaster technically lives under Live Nation Entertainment.) In the US, there are three “registration groups” for certain chunks of the tour, and each group has a different registration deadline. You can register for Group A until February 2nd at 11:59PM ET, for example, while Group B’s deadline is a week later, and Group C’s is a week after that.

Out of curiosity, I signed up for the BeyHive Verified Fan Registration for Group B. After my registration went through, Live Nation took me to a landing site reiterating that registration doesn’t guarantee tickets and that “we expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available.”