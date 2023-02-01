After years of rejections, The Legend of Zelda might finally become a Lego set

For all you Zelda fans out there, I can confirm that there is a Zelda set in production. I don’t know if it’s supposed to launch a whole new theme or if it’s just a one-off but there’s one set at least which will feature 1920 pieces and will range from $200-$325, probably $250. It’s a 2-in-1 model based on the Great Deku Tree. Just to clarify, I am not a Zelda fan and I have never played any of the games so I don’t know really know much about what I’ve seen except that the description of the set that I was provided specifically called it the Great Deku Tree.

There were two images of the set, because they give you enough pieces to make two versions of the tree. Just to clarify on the 2-in-1 aspect, it appears to be the same model which you can redress to make it look different. I don’t think they actually made it so you could make both trees and display both together since there’s just the one base. One of the trees was specifically labeled as designed from the Breath of the Wild game whereas the other came from Ocarina of Time. I don’t know which is which but one version of the tree had an opening underneath the branches and had pink flowers. The other version had no opening underneath the tree’s face and had green leaves instead. Whichever tree you make is featured on a base with the Zelda logo on it.

As for minifigures, they don’t have a count or any names listed but both pictures showed the same three minifigs. I recognized one as Link who has the short legs. The other two minifigures I didn’t recognize so I had to look them up and it seems like they’re Link and Zelda from the Breath of the Wild game because they both look like this wearing blue. There’s also a light blue orb covered in white with a clear stand.