EA reportedly cancels new Titanfall single-player game

EA has canceled an unannounced single-player game set in the same universe as Titanfall and Apex Legends, according to Bloomberg. The news comes on the heels of EA’s most recent earnings report on Tuesday, where it announced that it would be shutting down Apex Legends Mobile, halting development on a planned Battlefield mobile game, and delaying the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor by six weeks.

Apex Legends, a battle royale live service shooter from Respawn Entertainment that was born out of a plan to make a new Titanfall, has become one of EA’s marquee titles. Fans of Titanfall have been hoping for a new single-player game in that series following the well-received single-player campaign in Titanfall 2, but given Bloomberg’s report, it seems like that may not become a reality anytime soon.

The canceled project was codenamed Titanfall Legends, Bloomberg says. EA will try to find other jobs at the company for the game’s team of “about 50,” though those who don’t get a new job will be laid off with severance. EA didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Respawn will still have a lot on its plate. In addition to working on Apex Legends, it’s developing two more Star Wars games in addition to Jedi: Survivor. And Respawn CEO Vince Zampella was put in charge of the Battlefield franchise shortly after the disappointing launch of Battlefield 2042.