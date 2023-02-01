Skip to main content
Pinterest’s new round of layoffs comes weeks after its last cuts

These ‘organizational changes’ will reportedly affect around 150 people.

By Mitchell Clark

Illustration of the Pinterest logo, seemingly made out of shards of glass.
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Pinterest is reportedly laying off around 150 people after it already cut jobs in December, according to Bloomberg. Bloomberg’s report says that’s less than five percent of Pinterest’s workforce, and that they affect several different teams.

The company says its “making organizational changes to further set us up to deliver against our company priorities and our long-term strategy,” according to a statement sent to The Verge by spokesperson Meredith Klein. It did not specify how many employees were being laid off. The people who are losing their jobs will receive “separation packages, benefits and other services,” according to Klein.

There have been a lot of recent layoffs in tech, with Amazon cutting 18,000 jobs, Google letting go of 12,000 workers, and Meta, Microsoft, and more eliminating thousands of employees. But the fact that Pinterest is reducing its headcount so soon after its last round is concerning.

We may get a bigger picture of what’s going on at the company on Monday, when it’s set to release its Q4 financials.

