Friday’s top tech news: a pair of DIY projects for the weekend

Upgrading an SSD might not normally be newsworthy, but we’re usually not talking about the difficult-to-obtain components used in Valve’s handheld gaming PC. There’s now an easier way to get your hands on a 2TB SSD upgrade for the Steam Deck thanks to Framework, makers of the excellent repairable laptop of the same name. Compatible SSDs have been tricky to get your hands on, because the specific component size isn’t used in many products with user-upgradable parts.
Or, if you’re looking for a more software-based project, why not try setting up your own Mastodon instance with Cloudflare? It claims that someone who knows what they’re doing could get themselves set up in “minutes.” Meanwhile, over at the other microblogging service, things are somehow getting even more chaotic and petty.
And finally, Chrome’s picture-in-picture mode looks set to get an upgrade in future versions, allowing it to continue to display non-video elements like widgets even when you move away from a specific page. I just really, really hope there are safeguards in place to stop websites abusing the feature like they already do with browser notifications.
For now, here’s a silly tweet to start your day:
Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Friday, February 10th, 2023.
Feb 10, 2023, 9:40 AM UTCJon Porter
Cloudflare wants to help you set up your own Mastodon server in ‘minutes’
Wildebeest is a new project that attempts to make it easier to set up and manage a corner of the Fediverse.
Feb 10, 2023, 1:14 AM UTCMitchell Clark
Google is working on making Chrome’s picture-in-picture more useful
Instead of just showing videos, it could support ‘arbitrary HTML content.’
Feb 9, 2023, 10:35 PM UTCSean Hollister
Framework now sells 2TB Steam Deck upgrade drives
Game recognizes game.
Feb 9, 2023, 8:25 PM UTCZoe Schiffer and Casey Newton
Elon Musk’s reach on Twitter is dropping — he just fired a top engineer over it
The chaos continues inside Twitter 2.0 as employees worry about what will break, what will get them fired, and what will get them busted by the FTC.