Windows 11 will soon control your RGB lighting for PC gaming accessories

Microsoft is working to bring native support for RGB PC gaming accessories to Windows 11. The Windows lighting experience will include the ability for PC gamers to configure accessories with RGB lighting without having to install third-party software.

Twitter user Albacore has spotted early work for integrating this new lighting experience into Windows 11 in the latest public test builds of the operating system. Options for controlling brightness, lighting effects, speed, and colors can all be found in the settings interface of Windows 11. There’s even a feature that will match your accessories to the Windows accent color.

Microsoft’s own native lighting controls would mean Windows 11 users wouldn’t have to install apps from Razer, Corsair, Logitech and others to get basic support for customizing RGB effects.