The AirPods Pro and entry-level Kindle highlight this weekend’s best deals

Welcome to the weekend, dear readers! Microsoft’s forthcoming, ChatGPT-powered browser and Nintendo’s latest Direct event may have dominated the news cycle as of late, but there were a number of headline-grabbing discounts peppered throughout the week. And while we typically reserve our weekend roundups for new deals, we figured we’d take the opportunity to run through some of the highlights you may have missed — you know, with V-Day coming up and all.
First up is Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro, which have returned to an all-time low of $199.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. We highlight them often, yes, but that’s namely because they’re a great pair of wireless earbuds if you’re already entrenched in the Apple ecosystem. They support the company’s spatial audio feature, swipe-based controls, and sync across iCloud devices, while offering noise cancellation that’s on par with Sony’s more recent earbuds. They can’t quite compete with Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II on the ANC front, but their appeal lies in how well they pair Apple-friendly features with terrific sound quality. Read our review.
The second-generation AirPods Pro improve upon Apple’s original pair with much better noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and onboard volume controls. The case also now has a speaker that makes your misplaced AirPods easier to find.
Amazon may have recently introduced new colors to its latest Kindle Paperwhite, but if you can live without the “Agave Green” shade and IPX8 waterproofing, the 2022 base Kindle is on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target with ads and up to four months of Kindle Unlimited for $74.99 ($25 off), or without ads at Amazon for $94.99 ($25 off). It packs a few upgrades over the last-gen model — the most noteworthy of which being USB-C charging and a 6.2-inch display that offers twice the pixel density — making last year’s model the go-to option for anyone that wants a solid, entry-level e-reader. Read our review.
Amazon’s new entry-level Kindle comes with a host of much-needed upgrades, including a better display, longer battery life, and — most importantly — USB-C charging.
If you’re looking to blanket your home with reliable Wi-Fi or upgrade an existing Eero setup, the Eero Pro 6E router is currently available on Amazon as a standalone device for $199 ($50 off), as a two-pack for $319.99 ($81 off), or as a three-pack for $439 ($111 off). As Eero’s top-of-the-line mesh Wi-Fi router, it supports Thread and features a 6GHz Wi-Fi band, which allows for increased speeds overall (at least in devices that support it).
The 6E’s wireless speeds top out at 1.3Gbps — meaning you may want to look elsewhere if you have a multi-gigabit connection — but it’s still a straightforward, future-proof mesh system that can cover up to 2,000 square feet with a single router. Now, if only Eero didn’t lock the parental controls, ad blocking, and other commonplace features behind a paywall. Read our review.
Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest top-of-the-line model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.
A few more highlights from earlier this week
- The Google Pixel Watch, our favorite smartwatch for non-Samsung users, is on sale for $299.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. It still has some kinks to work out, but the first-gen device offers a snappy processor, Fitbit integration, and — most importantly — the same experience regardless of what Android phone you have. Read our review.
- Today is the last day to take advantage of Sonos’ ongoing Super Bowl promotion, which extends to soundbars, speakers, and various bundles. There’s a lot on offer, but the latest Sonos One is a great option for casual listeners looking for a compact speaker with robust sound and built-in mics for issuing voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant. For a limited time, you can pick up the smart speaker for around $179 at Best Buy, Target, and direct from Sonos.
- Anker’s MagSafe-compatible 622 Magnetic Battery is down to just $44.99 ($15 off) on Amazon. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen on the 5000mAh battery pack, which touts a 19.25Wh cell and a built-in kickstand for propping up your device.
- The big game is tomorrow, and if you’re looking for a competent streaming device to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) has returned to an all-time low of $39.98 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Read our review.
- Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are on sale right now for around $329 ($40 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. This discounted sale price isn’t unheard of, but it remains a good price on a great pair of noise-canceling headphones that offer stellar mic quality and multipoint Bluetooth support. Read our review.