The Apple Watch Ultra returns to its all-time low price

Welcome to a new week, dear readers! Today, we’re starting off our roundup with an excellent deal that more adventurous Apple aficionados out there will love. Right now, the most capable smartwatch Apple’s ever made — the Apple Watch Ultra — is currently $729.99 at Amazon (for select customers) at checkout as well as at Costco for members through February 14th. That matches the wearable’s all-time low price and is the lowest we’ve seen it sell for so far this year. If you’re not eligible for either deal, fret not because you can also buy the wearable for $749 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is its second-best price.
For more active types, Apple’s rugged Watch Ultra may be wiser to buy than the Apple Watch Series 8 (which, by the way, is also still $70 off in various configurations starting at $329 at Best Buy and Target). That’s because it offers advanced features that the Series 8 lacks and that outdoorsy types will appreciate. These include new sensors for measuring diving metrics, precise GPS tracking, a battery that lasts for days, and increased durability. There’s even a siren you can activate in case you get lost while, say, hiking in a remote location. However, there are a few drawbacks you should note: at 49mm, it may be too big for small wrists, and it lacks some features that other watches geared towards active types offer, like recovery metrics and offline maps. Read our review.
Apple Watch Ultra$7999% off
The Watch Ultra is the most rugged and capable Apple Watch available. It has a thicker, bigger build than the Series 8, precise GPS tracking, and sensors that can measure metrics for diving. It only comes in one size and configuration, and it supports both GPS and LTE.
Speaking of tech that active types will appreciate, the Bose Frames Tempo are available for half off at Amazon and Best Buy. Regularly $249, you can buy the Bluetooth-equipped audio sunglasses for $124.50, their best price yet. This unique pair of shades shield your eyes from the sun while acting as open-ear headphones that you can also use to make voice calls. That means you can play music or chat on the phone while out jogging or biking without worrying about any earbuds falling out. While the bass can’t rival traditional earbuds, we found that both the sound and voice call quality were good; it also includes extra perks, like a USB-C port. Read our review.
Bose Frames Tempo$24950% off
Bose’s Frames Tempo are sporty-looking shades that let you enjoy music and other audio while keeping your ears totally unobstructed.
If you’re looking for a tiny yet mighty portable charger, you’ll want to check out today’s deals on Anker’s 30-watt USB-C Nano 3 charger. Right now, it’s available for just $19.55 instead of $22.99 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, which marks a new all-time low price. The cube-sized charger is powerful enough so that it can quickly juice up your phone, your tablet, or even your laptop. At the same time, Anker says it’s about a third of the size of Apple’s 30W USB-C charger, so it’s small and lightweight enough that you can easily carry it on the go. Even better, it comes with a two-year warranty should you run into any issues with the charger down the line.
Anker 511 Charger (30W)$2313% off
Anker’s 30W 511 Nano Charger juices phones quickly and is small enough to carry around in a purse.
Just a few more deals to get your week started on the right note:
- You can also buy the slower, yet still plenty fast, 20-watt Nano Pro for $12.99 ($4 off) at Amazon or when you use code WS7DWACZZY at Anker. This charger may not top up laptops, but it’s still capable of quickly powering up phones, smartwatches, tablets, or a Nintendo Switch.
- Amazon’s ad-supported Fire HD 10 tablet with 32GB of storage is on sale for $99.99 ($50 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. This is our favorite tablet in the Amazon Fire lineup, one that sports a 1080p display that we found impressive for the price, along with good battery life. Read our review.
- You can still buy the noise-canceling Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds for $99.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, which is just $10 away from their best price yet. These tiny buds sound terrific and offer wireless charging. Read our review.
- Best Buy’s discounting various denominations of Paramount Plus gift cards until the end of today, which offers a nice opportunity to save a little on the streaming service. You can, for example, buy this $50 Paramount Plus gift card for $42.50.
- If you don’t mind heading to your local Best Buy or Target store, it’s not late to buy the latest Kindle as a Valentine’s Day gift while saving some money. The 16GB, ad-supported model is still $74.99 ($25 off) at Best Buy, Target, and Amazon, though you won’t get the e-reader in time for the holiday if you order from the last.