The Apple Watch Ultra returns to its all-time low price

Welcome to a new week, dear readers! Today, we’re starting off our roundup with an excellent deal that more adventurous Apple aficionados out there will love. Right now, the most capable smartwatch Apple’s ever made — the Apple Watch Ultra — is currently $729.99 at Amazon (for select customers) at checkout as well as at Costco for members through February 14th. That matches the wearable’s all-time low price and is the lowest we’ve seen it sell for so far this year. If you’re not eligible for either deal, fret not because you can also buy the wearable for $749 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is its second-best price.

For more active types, Apple’s rugged Watch Ultra may be wiser to buy than the Apple Watch Series 8 (which, by the way, is also still $70 off in various configurations starting at $329 at Best Buy and Target). That’s because it offers advanced features that the Series 8 lacks and that outdoorsy types will appreciate. These include new sensors for measuring diving metrics, precise GPS tracking, a battery that lasts for days, and increased durability. There’s even a siren you can activate in case you get lost while, say, hiking in a remote location. However, there are a few drawbacks you should note: at 49mm, it may be too big for small wrists, and it lacks some features that other watches geared towards active types offer, like recovery metrics and offline maps. Read our review.

Apple Watch Ultra $ 730 $ 799 9 % off $ 730 The Watch Ultra is the most rugged and capable Apple Watch available. It has a thicker, bigger build than the Series 8, precise GPS tracking, and sensors that can measure metrics for diving. It only comes in one size and configuration, and it supports both GPS and LTE. $730 at Costco $730 at Amazon$749 at Best Buy

Speaking of tech that active types will appreciate, the Bose Frames Tempo are available for half off at Amazon and Best Buy. Regularly $249, you can buy the Bluetooth-equipped audio sunglasses for $124.50, their best price yet. This unique pair of shades shield your eyes from the sun while acting as open-ear headphones that you can also use to make voice calls. That means you can play music or chat on the phone while out jogging or biking without worrying about any earbuds falling out. While the bass can’t rival traditional earbuds, we found that both the sound and voice call quality were good; it also includes extra perks, like a USB-C port. Read our review.

If you’re looking for a tiny yet mighty portable charger, you’ll want to check out today’s deals on Anker’s 30-watt USB-C Nano 3 charger. Right now, it’s available for just $19.55 instead of $22.99 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, which marks a new all-time low price. The cube-sized charger is powerful enough so that it can quickly juice up your phone, your tablet, or even your laptop. At the same time, Anker says it’s about a third of the size of Apple’s 30W USB-C charger, so it’s small and lightweight enough that you can easily carry it on the go. Even better, it comes with a two-year warranty should you run into any issues with the charger down the line.