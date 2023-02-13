Monday’s top tech news: Mario’s still got a day job

I sometimes forget that in between his adventurous odysseys, Mario’s day job is plumbing. So it’s fun to see the upcoming movie lean into it, using Mario’s profession as an excuse to revive the rap used in the 1989 Super Mario Bros TV show. The clip from the film was one of the half-dozen plus trailers broadcast during last night’s Super Bowl — The Guardian has a neat roundup of the other big ones.
In other news, it might not be a good idea to attempt the Steam Deck RGB mod that’s been doing the rounds after users reported that it can cause damage to the handheld computer’s mother board. Why not stick to some safer modifications, like upgrading its storage or replacing its cooling fan?
And finally, in case you missed it, my colleague James Vincent did a great breakdown last week highlighting the biggest risks and problems facing Microsoft and Google as they forge ahead into a new era of AI-powered search.
Here’s a silly tweet to start your day:
Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Friday, February 13th, 2023.
- EPlumbing’s their game.
The latest ad for the Super Mario Bros. Movie is a plumbing commercial with the iconic rap from the 1989 Super Mario TV show. And yes, the included website and phone number actually work.
Feb 12, 2023, 7:13 PM UTCEmma Roth
Don’t attempt this RGB Steam Deck mod just yet
This neat mod adds RGB lighting to the back of the Steam Deck, but it can damage the device.
- EWhy can’t we have both?
We’ve already seen modders swap their iPhone’s Lightning port for USB-C, but this YouTuber adds a USB-C port to their iPhone 12 mini while keeping the device’s existing Lightning port.
The idea of a double-ported iPhone may seem a bit strange, but hey — at least this person can plug in headphones and charge their phone at the same time.
Feb 9, 2023, 5:37 PM UTCJames Vincent
7 problems facing Bing, Bard, and the future of AI search
From bullshit generation to culture wars and the end of ad revenue.