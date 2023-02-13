Monday’s top tech news: Mario’s still got a day job

I sometimes forget that in between his adventurous odysseys, Mario’s day job is plumbing. So it’s fun to see the upcoming movie lean into it, using Mario’s profession as an excuse to revive the rap used in the 1989 Super Mario Bros TV show. The clip from the film was one of the half-dozen plus trailers broadcast during last night’s Super Bowl — The Guardian has a neat roundup of the other big ones.

In other news, it might not be a good idea to attempt the Steam Deck RGB mod that’s been doing the rounds after users reported that it can cause damage to the handheld computer’s mother board. Why not stick to some safer modifications, like upgrading its storage or replacing its cooling fan?

And finally, in case you missed it, my colleague James Vincent did a great breakdown last week highlighting the biggest risks and problems facing Microsoft and Google as they forge ahead into a new era of AI-powered search.

