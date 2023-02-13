Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Filed under:

Updated Feb 13, 2023, 9:26 AM UTC

Monday’s top tech news: Mario’s still got a day job

Mario’s plumbing ad was one of several big new trailers from the Super Bowl.

By Verge Staff

Share this story

I sometimes forget that in between his adventurous odysseys, Mario’s day job is plumbing. So it’s fun to see the upcoming movie lean into it, using Mario’s profession as an excuse to revive the rap used in the 1989 Super Mario Bros TV show. The clip from the film was one of the half-dozen plus trailers broadcast during last night’s Super Bowl — The Guardian has a neat roundup of the other big ones.

In other news, it might not be a good idea to attempt the Steam Deck RGB mod that’s been doing the rounds after users reported that it can cause damage to the handheld computer’s mother board. Why not stick to some safer modifications, like upgrading its storage or replacing its cooling fan?

And finally, in case you missed it, my colleague James Vincent did a great breakdown last week highlighting the biggest risks and problems facing Microsoft and Google as they forge ahead into a new era of AI-powered search.

Here’s a silly tweet to start your day:

Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Friday, February 13th, 2023.