Security camera company Arlo is reversing course on its controversial decision to apply a retroactive end-of-life policy to many of its popular home security cameras. On Friday, Arlo CEO Matthew McRae posted a thread on Twitter, announcing that the company will not remove free storage of videos for existing customers and that it is extending the EOL dates for older cameras a further year to 2025. He also committed to sending security updates to these cameras until 2026.

The end-of-life policy was due to go into effect January 1st, 2023, and removed a big selling point — seven-day free cloud storage — for many Arlo cams. McRae now says all users with the seven-day storage service will “continue to receive that service uninterrupted.” But he did note that “any future migrations will be handled in a seamless manner,” indicating there are changes coming still.

The thread did not provide details on specific models other than using the Arlo Pro 2 as an example of a camera that will now EOL in 2025 instead of 2024, as previously announced, with security updates continuing until 2026.

There was also no update on the plans to remove other features, such as email notifications and E911 emergency calling, or whether “legacy video storage” will remain. The EOL policy applied to the following devices:

Arlo Gen 3

Arlo Pro

Arlo Baby

Arlo Pro 2

Arlo Q

Arlo Q Plus

Arlo Lights

Arlo Audio Doorbell