Ram 1500 REV loses the prototype’s gimmicks and looks like an electric Ram

The preproduction Ram 1500 REV now looks very similar to the current gas-powered Ram pickup trucks on the road today. Even the interior, including the infotainment screen, would look wholly familiar to recent Ram owners. Stellantis’ design direction for the REV echoes what Ford did with its F-150 Lighting electric pickup, which looks very similar to its combustion engine counterpart as well.

The Ram 1500 REV will be available starting Q4 2024, according to its website. EV-curious Mopar diehards and others in the market for an electric pickup can get in line to reserve the truck — and become members of “Ram REV Insider Plus” — with a refundable $100 “membership fee.”

Stellantis originally said it would put the truck into production in 2022. A late 2024 release puts it well behind competitors like Ford’s F-150 Lightning, which is currently sold out for the 2023 model year, and Chevy’s Silverado EV, which is supposed to be released later this year.

The production Ram 1500 REV debuted in a Super Bowl ad that connects common electric vehicle buyers’ concerns to sexual stamina while suggesting the truck will have a long range, bigger payload, and won’t have to have you stop often.

“We wanted to directly address any potential concerns about EV truck ownership using an approach that we believe will resonate with our truck-buying consumers,” Stellantis’ global chief marketing officer, Olivier Francois, states in a press release.

