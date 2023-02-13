Bigscreen VR’s $999 Beyond headset is custom-made to fit your face

Bigscreen VR’s first virtual reality headset is surprisingly small, weighing in at just 127 grams, or around 4.5 ounces. Despite its size, the wired-only and PC-only headset, called Beyond, doesn’t compromise on specs, offering OLED displays with 5120 x 2560 resolution, up to a 90Hz refresh rate, and a range of customization options.

The device comes with pancake lenses, which allow the headset to have a thinner and lighter form factor with “massively improved optical clarity” when compared to other devices that use Fresnel lenses, like the Valve Index. It also features a 90-degree field of view along with built-in SteamVR tracking that’s compatible with SteamVR base stations, controllers, and accessories. The headset fully supports the VR games on Steam as well, including Bigscreen’s own app, where you can watch movies, play games, and hang out with friends in VR.

Previous Next



1 / 3 Image: Bigscreen VR

For added comfort, Bigscreen lets you customize the face cushion by scanning an image of your face and uploading it to Bigscreen’s app. Unfortunately, you can only do this if you have an iPhone XR or newer, as it uses the device’s TrueDepth sensor to create “a detailed sub-millimeter precision 3D mesh of your face.” Since it just pops on and off via a magnet, you can even create an additional custom face cushion for anyone you share the device with as well as add prescription lens inserts.

Other features include stereo microphones, a proximity sensor to detect the space between your face and the headset for a more immersive VR experience, a USB-C cable, and a USB-C port that lets you connect “a range of audio sources or other USB items.” It also comes with the option of two straps: an ultra-lightweight one designed for comfort and one that comes with “high-end” audio.