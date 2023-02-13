If Google Photos is broken for you on iOS, you’re not alone

Google Photos appears to be broken for many users following Apple’s latest iOS 16.3.1 update. Several Verge staff members, as well as people on Twitter, report that the app crashes on launch, making it impossible to access or manage your Google photo library.

While the problem isn’t universal — a few people, myself included, say they’re able to open Google Photos just fine — the crashing does still appear to be relatively widespread. Other Google apps, such as Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Maps, all seem to be working fine.

It’s currently unclear what could be causing the problem and why it only affects certain people. The iOS update (which may or may not have triggered the issue) is supposedly relatively minor; Apple’s release notes say it’s mainly meant to fix bugs and a few security issues.