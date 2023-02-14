Tuesday’s top tech news: A trio of breakages

Happy Tuesday, everything is broken. Most significantly, late Monday night T-Mobile experienced what appears to be a fairly major outage across the US, with thousands of customers from California to New York reporting that they were unable to place calls or use other basic network services. T-Mobile says it’s now working at “near normal levels,” so hopefully your own connectivity will be restored by the time you’re reading this.
Next up on the breakages list is Twitter, whose “For You” feed was dominated by Elon. The man himself says Twitter is currently making adjustments to the algorithm, presumably to fix the issue. But look, the important context here is that Musk reportedly fired a senior employee recently in a discussion about his tanking engagement numbers. Maybe this “bug” is just Twitter’s remaining staff covering their asses?
Finally, Google Photos also seems to be having difficulties as of the latest iOS update, with users reporting that the app keeps crashing on launch. Again, Google is aware and working on a fix.
Feb 14, 2023, 5:46 AM UTCMitchell Clark
If Google Photos is broken for you on iOS, you’re not alone
Several users have reported that the app crashes almost instantly when they try to open it.
Feb 14, 2023, 5:25 AM UTCChris Welch
T-Mobile suffers major network outage across US
Disruptions were reported all over the country, with many customers unable to place calls or send texts. Retiring network chief Neville Ray cited a “3rd party fiber interruption issue” as the cause.
Feb 13, 2023, 11:14 PM UTCEmma Roth
Twitter is just showing everyone all of Elon’s tweets now
Is your Twitter feed suddenly all-Elon Musk, too?