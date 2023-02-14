Skip to main content
Google Fiber’s 5-gig internet service starts rolling out in three cities

Google’s Fiber home internet service now has a bidirectional 5 Gbps option in Kansas City, West Des Moines, and the Salt Lake City metropolitan area.

By Umar Shakir

A sign with the Google Fiber logo is attached to a building. There’s another one in the distance behind it.
Image: Google Fiber

Google Fiber is now offering 5 Gbps speeds in certain markets (via Engadget). Customers in Kansas City, West Des Moines, and the Salt Lake City metropolitan area will be the first to get the option for the speedier tier, which is rolling out now. Late last year, Google started testing limited access to Fiber’s faster 5-gig and even 8-gig packages for some customers in those same areas.

The new 5 Gbps offering will cost subscribers $125 a month and includes an optional Wi-Fi 6 router, up to two mesh extenders, and professional installation that also upgrades homes to be 10Gbps-ready.

Google Fiber’s 5 Gbps internet offers symmetrical upload and download speeds for those who work heavily in the cloud with large files and is a big upgrade from current 1- to 2.5-gigabit offerings. After staying stagnant for several years, Google is finally working to expand service to more cities and will eventually offer 8-gigabit-plus speeds.

Companies like Frontier and Optimum are starting to offer 5 Gbps service, albeit for a higher $155 per month and $180 per month price (respectively). And, of course, Comcast says it’s close to launching “10G” multi-gig service (read: 2 Gbps up and down, so far) in select markets.

