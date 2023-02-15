You may still be full of chocolates, candy hearts, and red wine, but every holiday hangover can be remedied with some good deals.

Kicking us off, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch can be found for $50 off in both sizes and in various colors. The base 40mm version with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi is now around $229.99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Meanwhile, the 44mm version with both a bigger screen and bigger battery is around $259 at Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is a fine smartwatch for Android users and the prime choice for Samsung phone owners. It does the usual bevy of health and fitness tracking, sleep tracking, and integrated notifications, and it has a new sapphire crystal glass cover for improved durability. The Watch 5’s biggest hangup for most active users is battery life. It’s not bad, and still slightly better than the last-gen Watch 4, but there’s a good chance you’ll be charging it every day. Still, this discount helps mitigate the higher introductory price of the Watch 5 and a little more. Read our review.

The WF-C500 may lack niceties like noise cancellation, wireless charging, or auto-pausing when removing one bud, but they nail the fundamentals of a good fit and a balanced sound. And for just $30? You’ll probably be able to forgive all those faults for a price like that. Read our review.

The smoked gray lid allows you to see the charging indicator light. The case itself is super compact, though the tradeoff is that it only carries one extra charge for the buds. Image: Chris Welch / The Verge

Another one of those Sony deals at Amazon is its fresh line of InZone gaming headsets. The base model wired Sony InZone H3 headset is on sale for $79.99 (about $20 off) at Best Buy and $78 at Walmart and Amazon, while the top-end Sony InZone H9 with noise cancellation is $278 (about $21 off) at Amazon or $279.99 at Best Buy.

Sony’s first foray into the world of gaming headsets was made with combined PlayStation 5 / PC gamers in mind. The more bare-bones H3 plug in via 3.5mm or USB-A (with the included adapter) and may look basic, but they’re very comfy and offer some of the same app-based spatial sound tuning as the pricier models. You can use the smartphone app to scan your ears and make a custom profile that shapes the audio to you — though, in our testing, the difference was not always obvious.

As for the pricier InZone H9, they have built-in noise cancellation akin to the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, and they come with a USB dongle for use on PS5 or PC. Aside from their ANC, excellent comfort, and sizable headband that can accommodate even very large noggins, the H9 can also connect to devices via Bluetooth. Read our review of the H9.

Sony InZone H9 $ 278 $ 300 7 % off $ 278 The H9 are at the top end of Sony’s InZone gaming headsets. They feature active noise cancellation, compatibility with both PCs and the PlayStation 5, and can simultaneously connect to two devices (one over 2.4GHz wireless and one over Bluetooth). $278 at Amazon$280 at Best Buy

You have to like the PS5-like white and black aesthetic to want these headsets since that’s the only color combo they come in. Image: Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Speaking of PS5 gamers, the Samsung 980 Pro SSD with heatsink is on sale for a very good price if you’re looking to expand your console’s storage capacity. The 1TB 980 Pro NVMe SSD is on sale for $109.99 ($50 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, and the 2TB version is $179.99 ($90 off), also at Best Buy and Amazon.

These are some of the fastest drives you can get for the PS5, and since they come with the requisite heatsinks, they’re fairly plug and play. Either version of the PS5 offers you only about 667GB of usable storage, so these drives will allow you to install and maintain many more titles without playing delete and reinstall limbo with your most-played games (which is the least fun mini-game to play on a PS5).

We talk about gaming mice a whole lot, but sometimes you just have to get down to business. The Logitech MX Master 3 “for business” mouse is on sale for $69.99 ($40 off) at Dell. This ergonomic mouse has seven buttons, two scroll wheels, and a laser with up to 4,000 DPI of tracking that can be used on most surfaces. Just think of all the pro-level business-y Chrome and Excel action you can do with that! Its rechargeable battery is estimated to run for up to 70 days because, unlike gaming mice, it’s not littered with colorful RGB lighting to soak up precious battery life.

Logitech MX Master 3 $ 70 $ 110 36 % off $ 70 Logitech’s MX Master 3 gives Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Linux, and iPadOS users the ability to enjoy fast and near-silent scrolling. With a total of seven buttons, it’s also easy to customize the wireless mouse to suit your workflow.

