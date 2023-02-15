Wednesday’s top tech news: Another year of the Chief Twit

Are you tired of Elon Musk’s Twitter leadership? Because Elon Musk isn’t. After conducting a poll last December about whether he should step down as CEO of the social media company, Musk now says he might be ready to leave by the end of 2023, a whole year after the conclusion of the poll. Get ready for around ten more months of the “Chief Twit” and his antics, assuming he can afford to keep the lights on.
Next up, ahead of the PSVR2’s release on February 22nd, Sony has published an official teardown of its upcoming VR headset. It’s an undeniably expensive piece of kit, but Sony doesn’t appear to have skimped on the specs. I can’t wait for full reviews to drop for the headset soon.
And finally, here’s a short Vergecast clip for you to check out featuring Bing’s new AI-powered chatbot feature. No spoilers, but Bing doesn’t come out of it looking great.
Feb 15, 2023, 9:43 AM UTCJon Porter
Elon Musk says Twitter should be ready for new CEO by end of year
‘I’m guessing probably towards the end of the year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company.’
From last week’s Vergecast: there’s one small problem with this Bing AI response about The Verge’s history with Elon Musk and Elon Musk impersonators.
Feb 15, 2023, 1:25 AM UTCJay Peters
Sony’s PSVR2 teardowns reveal how the headset tracks the Sense controllers
The PSVR2’s Sense controllers include a hidden ring of IR LEDs.