Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Filed under:

Updated Feb 15, 2023, 10:15 AM UTC

Wednesday’s top tech news: Another year of the Chief Twit

Plus a look inside the upcoming PSVR2.

By Verge Staff

Share this story

Are you tired of Elon Musk’s Twitter leadership? Because Elon Musk isn’t. After conducting a poll last December about whether he should step down as CEO of the social media company, Musk now says he might be ready to leave by the end of 2023, a whole year after the conclusion of the poll. Get ready for around ten more months of the “Chief Twit” and his antics, assuming he can afford to keep the lights on.

Next up, ahead of the PSVR2’s release on February 22nd, Sony has published an official teardown of its upcoming VR headset. It’s an undeniably expensive piece of kit, but Sony doesn’t appear to have skimped on the specs. I can’t wait for full reviews to drop for the headset soon.

And finally, here’s a short Vergecast clip for you to check out featuring Bing’s new AI-powered chatbot feature. No spoilers, but Bing doesn’t come out of it looking great.

And now, here’s a silly tweet to start your day:

Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Wednseday, February 15th, 2023.