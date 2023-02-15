SamMobile has a detailed release timeline it says comes directly from Samsung for all models currently expected to receive the update through the first week of March, including several Galaxy A-series devices. As these software updates are usually released incrementally, you may need to wait a few days before the update is ready to download.

Some users may have already had access to the One UI 5.1 download prior to today’s announcement, as Android Police reports that the update started appearing on Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 handsets in Europe over the last few days. The remainder of the rollout will be gradual, but you can check if One UI 5.1 is available to download now by selecting the “Software update” option in your device settings.

So what’s new? One UI 5.1 is a relatively minor update to One UI 5, which was released in October of last year, but it does introduce a handful of new features and system improvements.

The Samsung Galaxy app should now be easier to navigate and can recognize faces from images, allowing users to quickly create albums of their loved ones. The update also integrates Samsung’s Expert RAW app directly into the default camera app of eligible Galaxy devices, allowing photography enthusiasts to capture uncompressed images directly from the camera sensor. You’ll find the new Expert RAW mode under the More tab within the camera app after your device is updated, though Samsung notes that available functions vary depending on device model.

One UI 5.1 supports Multi Control connections, Samsung’s answer to Apple’s Universal Control. Multi Control allows users who own a Galaxy Book to use its keyboard, trackpad, or mouse with a Galaxy phone without physically connecting the two devices. Multi Control requires the user to be logged in to a Samsung account, and the connected devices must be on the same Wi-Fi network, with Bluetooth and Multi Control enabled.

The new weather widget features custom designs that will change to reflect your local weather conditions. Image: Samsung