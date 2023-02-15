Xbox February update includes updated power modes and Google Home app support

Microsoft is rolling out a new February update to its Xbox consoles that adds improved power modes and Google Home app support. This update will include a one-time switch for Xbox Series X and S owners over to an energy-saving power mode. Xbox users will still have the option to switch back to the Sleep (Instant On) mode, but the Shutdown (energy saving) mode will improve power usage and cost savings.

The difference between both Xbox power options is big when it comes to energy usage. The Sleep option lets you instantly boot an Xbox Series X / S console, but it uses around 10–15 watts while in standby. If you pick the Shutdown power option, it takes around 15 seconds to boot up a console, but it only uses 0.5 watts while it’s turned off.

This update also includes a new active hours setting that will let you adjust your console’s active hours so that an Xbox will boot quickly and be available for remote wake during the selected hours. Outside of those hours, the Xbox will fully shut down and only draw 0.5 watts. This new feature is a great balance between power savings and convenience.

Xbox Google Home app integration. Image: Microsoft

You’ll also be able to start using the Google Home app as a touch remote control for Xbox consoles starting today. Remote features include powering on / off consoles, navigation, play / pause, the ability to record game clips, and volume controls.