Twitter is struggling on a random Wednesday, and that says a lot

Many people are reporting issues with Twitter, and we’ve noticed some difficulties with the iOS app, but the full extent of the problems are unclear.

An image showing Twitter’s logo inside of another Twitter logo
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Twitter is experiencing an outage for many right now. The full extent of the issues is unclear, though a number of Verge staffers are having problems loading tweets while using the iOS app. If I try to refresh my “For you” feed, for example, I get a message that says “tweets aren’t loading right now.” My “Following” feed loaded once but showed the same error message later.

User reports are rising on Downdetector, with more than 8,000 reporting problems. I’m seeing a lot of posts on Twitter asking if the service is down, suggesting this isn’t a total meltdown; I’ve personally seen no issues with Twitter in my Chrome browser.

Twitter has been spottier than usual as of late following Elon Musk’s mass layoffs. Last week, many people were having issues tweeting, while the service went through a few hours of glitchiness in December. Might be time to bring back the fail whale.

