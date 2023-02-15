Apple TV will stream MLS games in 1080p

The Major League Soccer (MLS) season kicks off on February 25th, and if you were hoping Apple and MLS’s streaming service would give you the games in 4K, I have some bad news: the streams will top out at 1080p, according to a press release from MLS (via Engadget).

We probably shouldn’t have hoped for anything different; the Major League Baseball games on Apple TV Plus also peak at 1080p. But for the many sports fans who have been waiting for more sports games to stream at true 4K — this year’s Super Bowl, for example, was upscaled to 4K — MLS’s streaming service, MLS Season Pass, won’t be the place to see those.

That said, for soccer fans, MLS Season Pass seems like it will be a pretty good deal. You’ll be able to watch every live regular season game, playoff game, and the Leagues Cup with no blackouts. There will also be an NFL RedZone-like whip-around show called “MLS 360” to help you catch big moments without having to jump between games as well as pre- and post-game programming.

You can sign up for MLS Season Pass now in the Apple TV app ahead of the beginning of the season. The service costs $14.99 per month over the course of the season or $99 per season, and if you’re an Apple TV Plus subscriber, you can sign up at reduced rates of $12.99 per month or $79 per season.