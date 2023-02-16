Thursday’s top tech news: breaking Bing’s AI brain

Just days after Microsoft unveiled and then released an early beta of its AI-powered Bing search, users are working out how to get it to spit out some truly wacky nonsense. Across various chats, Bing has insulted its users and claimed to have spied on Microsoft’s developers through their webcams. Microsoft has today responded to the reports, and admitted that Bing isn’t designed for longer conversations, and that these can prompt it to give “responses that are not necessarily helpful or in line with our designed tone.”

Next up, Microsoft has released a new update for Xbox consoles to intelligently schedule downloads to minimize carbon emissions. It’s one of several sustainability improvements being rolled out to the consoles, which will also include prompting users to switch to an energy saving shutdown mode.

Finally, Lego has announced a new BTS-themed set based on the group’s Dynamite music video. I look forward to seeing the inevitable crossovers when builders start having their BTS figurines pilot Lego X-wings or jump through Lego’s Super Mario dioramas.

