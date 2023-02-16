Anker has issued a recall of select Anker 535 Power Banks following the discovery of a manufacturing defect that can result in the device overheating, posing a potential fire hazard. According to the recall notice, the Chinese electronics manufacturer discovered a fault on a “small number” of Anker 535 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K) batteries, model A1366, and is now working with local government agencies to facilitate a full voluntary recall of the product.

The power bank is believed to be the “most probable cause” of a house fire in Washington County, Maryland last week (seen via Macrumors). The fire originated from, or around, a packed suitcase that contained an Anker 535 Power Bank now subject to recall. The suitcase did not contain any other electrical devices, nor anything else that could have caused the fire. Nobody in the house was injured.

Only the black color variant of the Anker 535 PowerCore 20K appears to be affected, but you can check for this model number on the bottom of the battery to be sure. Image: Anker

Anker recommends that users immediately stop using the device and store it in a safe location until it can be properly disposed of at a facility that accepts Lithium batteries. The company is offering refunds for impacted customers (you’ll need proof of purchase and an order number) and has provided a comprehensive list of additional resources that advise on how to safely dispose of Lithium batteries. You shouldn’t throw Lithium batteries into household trash or recycling anyway because of their associated fire risks.