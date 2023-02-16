TikTok is launching a $500,000 live trivia contest

TikTok is taking a page out of HQ’s playbook and launching a series of live trivia games, the company announced today. Like the doomed trivia startup, TikTok’s trivia rounds will happen via livestream each day, and users can log in to play between February 22nd and February 26th.

To entice players, TikTok is offering a $500,000 cash prize pool that’s split between winners. Users must be 18 years old and in the US to participate in the multiple-choice trivia rounds, which will be livestreamed on the official @TikTok account. Categories include lifestyle, beauty, sports, and music, according to TikTok, along with John Wick questions (the event is sponsored by Lionsgate and its upcoming film John Wick: Chapter 4).

Like HQ, TikTok has enlisted a live host for trivia, presumably to make the quizzes more of an event. James Henry, a popular TikTok creator whose skits regularly go viral on the platform, will host the trivia rounds, and players will be able to interact with him, TikTok says.