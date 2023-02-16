TwitchCon 2023 says goodbye to San Diego

Twitch has announced the US and European host cities for this year’s TwitchCon event. Paris will host TwitchCon EU on July 8th and 9th, and in October, TwitchCon US will be held in Las Vegas.

Last year, Twitch returned to live, in-person events holding them in San Diego and Amsterdam. The convention’s health policies caused controversy after Twitch announced that it would not require masks for either event. After considerable social media backlash, Twitch reversed its decision, mandating masks but only at TwitchCon San Diego. San Diego continued to make news when a streamer broke her back after falling off a mechanical bull at TwitchCon’s famous (now infamous) foam pit. This might only be a temporary change in venue. There’s a chance that Twitch could return to San Diego as it’s done in the past, returning to the city in 2019 after hosting events in San Jose and Long Beach, California.