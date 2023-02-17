Friday’s top tech news: new iOS emoji just dropped

A new year means new emoji, and yesterday we saw Apple take a key step towards updating the iPhone’s operating system with support for the latest intake of symbols. The iOS 16.4 beta includes several new emoji including shaking face, a pair of hands pushing either left or right, and a goose (fingers crossed it’s not horrid). These emoji were approved for release last September, but soon they’re going to actually be widely usable on iPhones (along with other major platforms).

In crypto news, the US Securities and Exchange Commission is charging Terra blockchain protocol creator Do Kwon with securities fraud. South Korea has also issued a warrant for his arrest. But it doesn’t sound like anyone has much of an idea of where Kwon actually is, despite the founder claiming in September that he’s not “on the run.”

And finally, a bit of gadget news for anyone with Nothing’s debut Phone 1 smartphone — its stable Android 13 update has started rolling out. The company claims the update delivers big stability and performance improvements for the phone, and that this software has been developed in-house rather than outsourced.

