Tile Anti-Theft Mode makes its trackers ‘invisible,’ with a $1 million fine for misuse

We received feedback from advocacy groups that an app-specific scanning solution does not solve the problem of stalking, as it puts the onus on victims to check and be aware of every solution in the market.

To meaningfully address stalking with technology, Tile views the solution as being greater, including implementing safeguards like:

Require all location-enabled devices that are small enough to be planted on a person— LTE GPS devices in particular—be registered using a real name.

Ban all devices that are specifically marketed for the secret tracking of people.

Make stalking a first-time felony offense