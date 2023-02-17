Fortnite now has a Bandcamp radio station

Here’s a full rundown of the artists and tracks landing on the Island:

The Beths: “The Great No One”

Sunny indie rock from New Zealand, full of jangly guitars and rich harmonies.

Starflyer 59: “New Guitar”

Infectious noise pop from a long-running California band with ’90s alternative rock roots.

This rising Philadelphia group pairs catchy pop-punk hooks with raw, relatable lyrics.

Combining disco, rock, and soul, these New Yorkers’ sound was built for the dancefloor.

Ronnie Martin: “Sing Among the Breaches”

Veteran producer Ronnie Martin channels the best of ’80s synthwave into a neon-lit stunner.

Psychedelic textures, swooping vocals, industrial drums, saxophones, hand-claps: these Brooklynites are a lot, in the best possible way.

De Lux: “On and On till the End of Us”

This Los Angeles “post-disco” duo put a shadowy spin on synth-pop that’s a little goth, a little punk, and entirely awesome.

Pale Blue Eyes: “TV Flicker”

Pillow-soft grooves and coasting rhythms, built around one of the most infectious, alien synth lines of recent memory.

Infusing emo with elements of math rock, prog, indie, and even jazz, these Florida up-and-comers stand poised for greatness.

Jungle Rat USA: “Love One Another”

Initially released in 1971 and shrouded in mystery until last year, this funky gem from Panama is a prime example of “souldies” (aka soul combined with R&B).

Ginger Root: “Loretta”