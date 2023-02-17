Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Fortnite now has a Bandcamp radio station

Fortnite now has a Bandcamp radio station

/

Bandcamp’s Radio Underground takeover will run until the end of Chapter 4 Season 1 on March 8th.

By Jess Weatherbed

Share this story

A Fortnite trapdoor illustration besides the Bandcamp logo against a purple backdrop
All 11 of the featured tunes are streamer-friendly if you wanted to vibe out with an audience on Twitch.
Image: Epic Games

Eleven months after Epic Games acquired Bandcamp, it’s getting its first major integration into Fortnite. Fortnite’s new “Radio Underground” station is a collection of songs curated by Bandcamp editors that you can blast while, well, blasting your way around the popular battle royale. The in-game radio station features tunes from independent artists around the world and covers a variety of genres, from pop-punk and indie to ’80s synthwave and smooth soul.

Fortnite’s Radio Underground station is already live and will be available until the end of Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1 on March 8th. As with the other in-game radio channels, you’ll need to jump into a car or truck during a match to start listening to the new station. A spokesperson for Epic Games has also confirmed to The Verge that all of the songs featured are suitable to be streamed on platforms like Twitch.

Epic Games acquired Bandcamp in March of last year, assuring that the music storefront would “keep operating as a standalone marketplace and music community,” albeit with the added support of Epic’s resources to invest in new features and expansions. The company has made good on that promise so far, despite concerns over what Epic’s involvement will mean for Bandcamp’s ethos of supporting independent artists. It’s not like Epic hasn’t come under fire for undermining content creators before.

That said, acquiring Bandcamp’s platform gives Epic easy, ethical access to licensed music for its metaverse properties, and provided Bandcamp artists are on board with their tunes being shared by the gaming giant, these benefits are far from one-sided. Not only does this new radio collaboration make sense — pushing independent Bandcamp artist’s tracks to millions of daily Fortnite players — but it also seems to fit with Epic CEO Tim Sweeney’s plans to create a metaverse that will actually be positively received.

Here’s a full rundown of the artists and tracks landing on the Island:
The Beths: “The Great No One
Sunny indie rock from New Zealand, full of jangly guitars and rich harmonies.
Starflyer 59: “New Guitar
Infectious noise pop from a long-running California band with ’90s alternative rock roots.
Gladie: “Nothing
This rising Philadelphia group pairs catchy pop-punk hooks with raw, relatable lyrics.
Pow Wow!: “Don’t Stop to Look
Combining disco, rock, and soul, these New Yorkers’ sound was built for the dancefloor.
Ronnie Martin: “Sing Among the Breaches
Veteran producer Ronnie Martin channels the best of ’80s synthwave into a neon-lit stunner. 
P.E.: “Contradiction of Wants
Psychedelic textures, swooping vocals, industrial drums, saxophones, hand-claps: these Brooklynites are a lot, in the best possible way.
De Lux: “On and On till the End of Us
This Los Angeles “post-disco” duo put a shadowy spin on synth-pop that’s a little goth, a little punk, and entirely awesome.
Pale Blue Eyes: “TV Flicker
Pillow-soft grooves and coasting rhythms, built around one of the most infectious, alien synth lines of recent memory.
Pool Kids: “That’s Physics, Baby
Infusing emo with elements of math rock, prog, indie, and even jazz, these Florida up-and-comers stand poised for greatness.
Jungle Rat USA:  “Love One Another
Initially released in 1971 and shrouded in mystery until last year, this funky gem from Panama is a prime example of “souldies” (aka soul combined with R&B).
Ginger Root: “Loretta
Inspired by Japan’s “city pop” movement of the ’70s and ’80s, Ginger Root describes his music as “aggressive elevator soul”: in-your-face, but also impossibly smooth.

More from Gaming