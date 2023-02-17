M3gan’s unrated cut is coming to Peacock

The theatrical version of Universal’s M3gan was already a delightfully deranged romp as is, but Peacock’s just called dibs on an unrated cut that might just make you want to check the movie out again just to see how much wilder it could be.

Universal announced today that both the original version of M3gan and an all-new unrated version with never-before-seen footage are heading to Peacock on February 24th, yet another move that feels like the studio’s trying to get serious about making the streaming platform take off. Back in January, M3gan’s screenwriter Akela Cooper told the Los Angeles Times that her original script was much more gory and featured a higher body count, but once the film’s first trailer became a viral hit that appealed to teenagers especially, the studio wanted to lock in a PG-13 rating.