Diablo IV’s open beta starts next month

The open beta for Diablo IV is just weeks away. At IGN’s Fan Fest on Saturday, Blizzard announced that the open beta will kick off on March 24th and last until the 26th, while those who pre-ordered the game will get early access to the game from March 17th to 19th.

During the beta, you’ll get to “intimately explore” the early game of Diablo IV, including the game’s prologue and all of Act 1, which takes place in the Fractured Peaks. As you traverse the snowy landscape, you’ll get to complete quests and slay demons for as long as you want, but your level will be capped at 25.

Blizzard also gave us a glimpse at Diablo IV’s opening cinematic during IGN’s Fan Fest, giving us a closer look at the game’s first zone, as well as the game’s robust character customization options. According to IGN, this is just one of the many cinematics we’ll see throughout the game, which will insert your custom-designed character into various scenes, no matter how “creative” you decide to get.