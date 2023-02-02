Amazon's latest Kindle Paperwhite is already on sale in its new colorways

This is the same Paperwhite we reviewed (and loved) upon its debut in late 2021 — just a little more colorful. It’s got the same IPX8 waterproofing and months-long battery life, allowing you to read uninterrupted for long stretches of time. Its sharp 300ppi display is also easy to read during the day, while the adjustable color temperature makes nighttime reading just as simple. Admittedly, it’s a bit harder to hold with one hand than the smaller Kindle, but it’s still a lightweight e-reader you can lug just about anywhere. Read our review.

If you’re planning a Super Bowl party next weekend, Nvidia’s Shield TV and Nvidia Shield TV Pro are a pair of unique streaming devices that can add a bit more variety to the mix. Both feature support for Nvidia’s GeForce Now game streaming service — which makes them perfect for cloud gaming after the big game — along with a built-in Chromecast and AI-powered upscaling that adds a bit more definition to non-4K content. Those features come alongside support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus.

However, you’ll want to buy the Pro version if plan on tackling more demanding games, namely because it comes with an extra gigabyte of RAM. The Pro version also offers a few features absent from the base model, including two USB ports and the ability to act as a Plex media server and smart home hub. Neither supports newer specs like HDMI 2.1 and Wi-Fi 6, though, if that isn’t a problem for you, you can currently get $20 off both the Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro, which are selling for $129.99 (Amazon, Walmart) and $179.99 (Amazon, Walmart), respectively. Read our Nvidia Shield TV review.

Nvidia Shield TV $ 130 $ 150 13 % off $ 130 Nvidia’s tube-shaped streaming device is one of the best ways to experience Android TV. It has fast performance, impressive 4K upscaling, and its GeForce Now support makes it a good option for gaming. $130 at Amazon$130 at Walmart

Nvidia Shield TV Pro $ 180 $ 200 10 % off $ 180 Nvidia’s Shield TV Pro is just like Nvidia’s Shield TV but comes with extra onboard storage and RAM so you can download and play more demanding games. It can also run as a Plex media server and offers two USB ports, so you can use it as a smart home hub.

$180 at Amazon$180 at Walmart

Samsung just introduced its Galaxy S23 lineup, but you can already score a number of deals if you preorder the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, or S23 Ultra ahead of their release on February 17th. Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung are all offering free storage upgrades and up to $150 in credit to their respective stores when you preorder the S23 starting at $799.99 ($50 off) or the S23 Plus (Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung) starting at $999 ($120 off). You can also get $150 in credit when you preorder the S23 Ultra at Amazon starting at $1,199.99 ($180 off) or a $100 gift card when you preorder it from Amazon or Best Buy.

Each phone varies when it comes to size and capabilities; however, they all tout 1080p OLED panels, better cameras, slightly bigger batteries, and faster performance thanks to an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is specialized for Samsung’s latest line of Galaxy devices.

We’ve yet to publish our full reviews, but if you want to learn more about Samsung’s forthcoming lineup, check out our hands-on impressions of the Samsung Galaxy S23 / S23 Plus and S23 Ultra.

Shifting from phones to wireless earbuds, today we stumbled on a good deal on Sony’s WF-1000XM4. The earbuds boast some of the best noise cancellation you can get, alongside excellent sound quality and a battery that’ll last a long eight hours even with noise cancellation turned on. You can also wear the comfortable buds while out for a run without worrying since they offer an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance. Regularly $279.99, you can currently buy the buds for around $228 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, which isn’t their best price but is still the lowest we’ve seen this year. Read our review.