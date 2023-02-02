Discord arrives on PS5 for beta testers today

Beta testers will be able to join Discord voice calls on a PS5 console in the US, Canada, Japan, and UK starting today. The integration allows PS5 owners to join Discord calls by linking accounts and then using the Discord mobile app to transfer calls to the PS5. Sony is also adding Variable Refresh Rate support for 1440p, alongside various dashboard improvements.

The Discord voice integration on PS5 appears seems similar to how Microsoft initially launched Discord support on the Xbox. Sony says you have to “use the Discord app on your mobile device or computer to get a Discord voice chat going on your PS5 console,” which means you won’t be able to directly access Discord servers on a PS5 without using a mobile device or your PC to transfer the call.

Hopefully Sony will improve that soon, as Microsoft improved its Discord integration for Xbox in November, allowing Xbox owners join voice channels straight from a console without having to use a phone or PC.

Alongside the Discord support, the PS5 will also get Variable Refresh Rate support for the 1440p resolution. This means compatible HDMI 2.1 displays can enable VRR at 1440p to benefit from smoother visual performance in games.

Sony is also making some improvements to the social aspects of the share screen feature and party chats in the PS5 dashboard, and even adding a new “friends who play” tile so you can see which friends are currently playing a game.

While the PS app currently supports auto-upload for screenshots or game clips, you’ll soon be able to upload game captures manually. Sony is also making it easier to access PS4 saved data on a PS5, meaning new games can load old PS4 saved data. There’s also a new option to move PS5 data and games from one console to another using a local Wi-Fi or LAN connection.

Sony is releasing this new beta software to testers today and we’ll likely see it available on all PS5 consoles in the coming months.