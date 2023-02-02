Thursday’s top tech news: PlayStation soars as Amazon’s drones struggle to get off the ground

We’ve got a pair of PlayStation stories to start your day this Thursday. First is the news that Sony’s latest console is rolling out support for Discord voice chat to beta testers, which is great news for anyone who’s online gaming friends are organized around the chat service. Between this latest update and the news that the PS5 just had its best quarter of sales yet, it feels as though Sony’s console is finally starting to hit its stride two years after its initial release.
But you know what isn’t hitting its stride? Amazon’s drone delivery business, which has reportedly served fewer than 10 households since launching in California and Texas around a month ago. As my colleague Sean Hollister explains, that probably has a lot to do with the restrictive drone safety rules the company has to follow.
Finally, here’s a pretty neat looking concept EV from Nissan, which has made the jump from renders to an in-person showing. There’s no word on when this concept might turn into a production car, but Nissan hopes to produce 23 new electrified vehicle models by the end of the decade.
And now, here’s a silly tweet to start your day:
Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Friday, November 18th, 2022.
Feb 2, 2023, 9:24 AM UTCTom Warren
Discord arrives on PS5 for beta testers today
The PS5 also gets VRR support for 1440p and a host of dashboard improvements.
Feb 2, 2023, 9:14 AM UTCJon Porter
Sony’s PS5 just had its biggest quarter of sales since release
The Japanese electronics giant shipped 7.1 million of the consoles in the three months ending December 31st, its most yet.
Feb 2, 2023, 5:25 AM UTCSean Hollister
Amazon’s delivery drones served fewer than 10 houses in their first month
Checking in on Bezos’ aerial delivery dream.
Feb 2, 2023, 1:00 AM UTCAndrew J. Hawkins
Nissan shows off a real version of its rad-looking Max-Out electric convertible concept
The automaker rolled out a physical version of its electric convertible to celebrate its Futures event at its global headquarters. The Max-Out looks every bit the concept, but it could find a home in Nismo’s motorsports lineup.