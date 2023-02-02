Star Wars: Visions season 2 drops on May 4th, because of course it does

It’s been little more than a year since Star Wars: Visions’ first season touched down on Disney Plus and immediately stunted on the rest of the franchise with its inspired visuals and genuinely fresh stories. There have been other Star Wars projects in the interim, but none of them have really come close to touching Visions in terms of making the fictional galaxy feel like a wild new place full of promise. Thankfully, the wait for more Visions is almost over.

Lucasfilm announced today that Star Wars: Visions is set to return for its second season on — and this is truly shocking — May 4th, a day the studio’s done an impressive job of training its fans to think of as an international holiday.

In a statement about the new season, Visions executive producer James Waugh reflected on how blown away the show’s creative team was by the public’s response to it. Waugh also described how Lucasfilm has always seen Visions “as a framework for celebratory expressions of the franchise from some of the best creators working today” and explained how opening up the series to studios outside of Japan will enrich it.

“With Volume 2, we expanded our canvas to take audiences on a global tour of some of the most talented creators from around the world,” Waugh said. “Every short is incredible, full of heart, scope, imagination, and the values that make stories distinctly Star Wars — all while opening up bold new ways of seeing what a Star Wars story can be.”