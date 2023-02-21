Presidents Day is over, but there are some excellent deals still lingering as well as some fresh ones to accompany them. The Ikea Symfonisk picture frame speaker, which can disguise itself as wall art, is one of the most unusual smart speakers on the market, and it’s on sale for its lowest price of $194.99 ($65 off) direct from Ikea. This 16 x 22-inch speaker is part of Ikea’s partnership with Sonos, so it works natively with Sonos’ Wi-Fi-connected ecosystem. It has good sound quality for the money, about on par with the $219 Sonos One, but no Sonos speaker allows you to free up space on your furniture quite like the Symfonisk picture frame.

It may not be everyone’s style, especially if you’re not fond of the cable hanging from it, but the Symfonisk comes in black or white, and Ikea offers alternate artwork inserts for different looks. I personally own and use a Symfonisk picture frame in my home office, and of my handful of Sonos and Ikea speakers, it’s easily my favorite. Perhaps if I could figure out a way to “hack” in my own artwork, I’d dig it even more. Read our review.

Ikea Symfonisk picture frame speaker $ 195 $ 260 25 % off $ 195 One of Ikea’s most unusual collabs with Sonos, the Symfonisk picture frame speaker is a space-saving speaker with solid sound and unique looks. You can even daisy-chain two together without the need for a second power outlet.

$195 at Ikea

If you buy one base or ortho kit (ranging from $120 to $130 for base and $75 for ortho), you get a second kit of equal or lesser value for free by using code HEREWEMT3BOGO through February 26th. This deal doesn’t stipulate that you have to choose a particular model for your first set like the DCX promo does, so you can select any two colorful sets you like. They’re fun to mix and match on one keyboard for a custom look if you find two that look good together (speaking from some personal experience here).

Drop MT3 keycaps buy one, get one free promo $ 120 $ 240 50 % off $ 120 MT3 keycap designs feature a heavily scooped spherical top for your fingers to rest in as you type. These colorful sets are meant for Cherry-style keyboard switches. Drop is offering buy one, get one free on base and ortho kits when you use code HEREWEMT3BOGO until 11:59PM PT on February 26th. $120 at Drop

Even in a basic white-on-black, MT3 keycaps look sharp. Many base sets also include some alternative colored keys. Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

The Last of Us Part I $ 50 $ 70 29 % off $ 50 Sony and Naughty Dog gave The Last of Us a fresh coat of paint to make it look, sound, and play more like The Last of Us Part II, complete with a PlayStation 5 graphical makeover. If you missed out on the 2013 hit, you can play the prettiest, most refined version of it on PS5. $50 at Walmart$50 at Best Buy$50 at Amazon

Other great PS5 deals on PlayStation Studios-published games include:

It’s a great time to jump into any of these titles, especially if you’ve been putting any of them off due to their regular $69.99 asking price.

Returnal $ 30 $ 70 57 % off $ 30 Housemarque’s roguelike third-person shooter puts you in the shoes of Selene, an astronaut tormented by a seemingly never-ending time loop. $30 at Best Buy$30 at GameStop

The 32-inch curved Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor is on sale for $599.99 at Amazon and direct from Samsung. That saves you $200 off the regular price of this QHD monitor, which has a fast 1ms response time and up to 240Hz refresh rate. In addition to supporting G-Sync and FreeSync to prevent screen tearing, it has a healthy dose of port selection — two USB-A 3.0 ports, two DisplayPorts, one HDMI 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

This is the exact model of the Samsung G7 that our senior editor Tom Warren has on his desk. It may not support 4K, but 2560 x 1440 resolution is just about right for this size of monitor and much less demanding, allowing your computer’s horsepower to handle that high frame rate for the smoothest gameplay.

You can see the desk-mounted Samsung G7 sandwiched between a pair of vertical monitors in the center of this setup. Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

And another one three!