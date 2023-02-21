Horror movie production firm Blumhouse launches a gaming division

Over the last two decades, Blumhouse Productions has made a name for itself in the world of horror, working on films like Paranormal Activity, Get Out, and more recently, M3gan. Now, the company is expanding into the world of video games.

The new division is simply called Blumhouse Games, and it will be focused on “original, horror-themed games for console, PC, and mobile audiences,” the company says. Essentially, Blumhouse will be acting as a publisher of sorts, working with indie developers on projects with budgets “below $10 million.”

“There’s a unique opportunity for horror and genre in the indie game space”

“There’s a unique opportunity for horror and genre in the indie game space, and I’m thrilled about teaming up with Blumhouse to meaningfully leverage the company’s brand, reputation, and creative talent,” Zach Wood, who will serve as president of the new division, said in a statement.