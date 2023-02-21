Here’s a $599 cockpit to go with your $1,000 Logitech racing wheel

Logitech G’s first racing cockpit costs $599 and is designed to fit its even costlier premium gaming wheels and pedals. The company teamed up with gaming chair maker Playseat to create the Playseat Trophy - Logitech G Edition — a rebadged version of Playseat’s fully adjustable Trophy cockpit.

Its seat is made with the same Actifit material, which is supposed to conform to your body and keep you cool while you’re on the virtual racetrack. You can also make adjustments to the seat hardness, the position of the backrest, the pedal, and the steering plates. The main difference between this cockpit and the one created by Playseat is that it features Logitech branding and a 37-pound dark gray carbon steel frame instead of black.

Logitech’s marketing the pricey accessory as the ideal home for its G Pro Racing Wheel and Pro Racing Pedals, although you can still use it with the wheels and pedals from other brands, like Thrustmaster. “The Playseat Trophy-Logitech G Edition works great with our recently announced PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals,” Jim Hoey, the head of simulation marketing at Logitech G, says in a statement. “Now drivers will have the correct setup and racing position to feel the thrill of racing.”