The sporty Beats Fit Pro earbuds now come in three new colors

The Beats Fit Pro are our favorite earbuds for exercise, and today, the company is adding three new color options to pick from. As leaked a few weeks ago, the latest choices include blue, coral pink, and neon yellow. All three will be available later this week on February 23rd for $199.99.
When they were originally released, I preferred the Beats Fit Pros over the first-generation AirPods Pros for a couple of reasons. They sounded better, and the flexible wing tips helped them stay put even during vigorous workouts. The second part remains true, but I think Apple leapfrogged the Fit Pro in audio quality with its second-gen AirPods Pro last year.
But the Beats still pack a punch with their sound and provide decent active noise cancellation. And if you need a stable fit above all else, these definitely have their appeal. Since there’s an Apple H1 chip built in, you get many of the same capabilities as AirPods, including one-tap pairing, automatic switching between iCloud devices, audio sharing, hands-free “Hey Siri” voice commands, and Find My integration. But Android users aren’t left out either: the Beats app for Android provides at least some of that convenience and allows for customizing controls and checking the battery levels for both earbuds and the case.
The Beats Fit Pros originally came in gray, light purple, black, and white. Beats later added several special edition colors designed in collaboration with Kim Kardashian. Now, it’s tossing three more options into the mix. The earbuds last for up to six hours of continuous listening on a charge and have another 18 or so hours of juice in the carrying case. That case charges over USB-C but unfortunately lacks wireless charging.