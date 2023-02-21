The sporty Beats Fit Pro earbuds now come in three new colors

When they were originally released, I preferred the Beats Fit Pros over the first-generation AirPods Pros for a couple of reasons. They sounded better, and the flexible wing tips helped them stay put even during vigorous workouts. The second part remains true, but I think Apple leapfrogged the Fit Pro in audio quality with its second-gen AirPods Pro last year.

Just imagine if the iPhone came in such bold colors. Miss you, iPhone 5C. Image: Beats

But the Beats still pack a punch with their sound and provide decent active noise cancellation. And if you need a stable fit above all else, these definitely have their appeal. Since there’s an Apple H1 chip built in, you get many of the same capabilities as AirPods, including one-tap pairing, automatic switching between iCloud devices, audio sharing, hands-free “Hey Siri” voice commands, and Find My integration. But Android users aren’t left out either: the Beats app for Android provides at least some of that convenience and allows for customizing controls and checking the battery levels for both earbuds and the case.