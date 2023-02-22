Jabra’s budget-friendly Elite 3 wireless earbuds are on sale for just $59.99

Cheap gadgets are often cheap because, well, they’re not the best in terms of quality. That’s not true of Jabra’s Elite 3, however, which are once again on sale for $59.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.

As our favorite pair of wireless earbuds under $100, the Elite 3 sound terrific for the price and offer a few niceties typically reserved for more expensive earbuds. They include an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, for instance, along with the ability to use either earbud independently. So long as you’re fine without multipoint Bluetooth support and active noise cancellation, they’re a good pair of buds that nail the basics and shouldn’t disappoint. Read our review.

Jabra Elite 3 $ 60 $ 80 25 % off $ 60 Jabra’s Elite 3 earbuds have a refreshed design that’s more stylish than the company’s past earbuds. While they don’t have many frills or extra features, they fare well in the key areas of sound quality, comfort, and battery life. $60 at Amazon$60 at Best Buy

Gaming laptops are fun, but they’re not the most practical if you’re someone who tends to move around a lot. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the exception to the rule, however, which is one of the reasons why it’s our favorite laptop for gaming on the go. And right now, you can buy it at Best Buy with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, a Radeon RX 6700S GPU, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB of RAM for $1,099.99 ($550 off).

At just 3.79 pounds, the G14 is a highly portable gaming laptop that doesn’t skimp when it comes to performance. The entry-level 14-inch machine packs all-day battery life and a spacious 16:10 QHD display as well as a category-topping keyboard and a surprisingly good webcam that will let you take Zoom calls and carry out other video-reliant tasks. While we wish the screen didn’t max out at 120hz, the G14 remains a terrific laptop that offers a lot of value for the money. Read our review.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 $ 1100 $ 1650 33 % off $ 1100 The ROG Zephyrus G14 is an astonishingly powerful gaming laptop. Its AMD Ryzen 9 processor and GeForce RTX 3060 can push powerful, smooth graphics performance in games with its QHD display, while also being surprisingly efficient for other tasks. $1100 at Best Buy

Sometimes we stumble upon deals that are not necessarily new but are just too good to exclude — like today’s Costco deal on the last-gen Apple TV 4K. For the past few weeks, Costco has been selling the second-gen Apple TV 4K with 64GB of storage for just $99.97 ($100 off), one of the best prices we’ve seen on the streaming device. Non-members can also buy it on sale for $104.97 ($95 off) with a 5 percent surcharge, which isn’t bad at all.

While not as speedy as last year’s model, the 2021 Apple TV 4K is still plenty fast and features support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6, and HDMI 2.1. Both streaming boxes also allow you to enjoy add-on subscriptions like Apple Arcade and integrate well with other Apple devices, allowing you to use your iPhone as a remote control. So long as you can live without HDR10 Plus and a Siri Remote that supports USB-C, the second-gen model is a good budget-friendly alternative to Apple’s newer set-top box. Read our review.

The last-gen Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $39.99 when you buy it refurbished. Image: Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Speaking of older devices that still offer a lot of value for your money, the last-gen Kindle Paperwhite is on sale in refurbished condition at Woot with a 90-day warranty for $39.99 instead of $129.99, its original list price. While it may no longer be Amazon’s latest and greatest e-reader, the 6.6-inch model from 2018 offers some of the same specs as the newer 2021 Paperwhite. It doesn’t last quite as long as the newer model and lacks support for USB-C, but it still benefits from a sharp 300ppi backlit display and IPX8 waterproofing, making it one of the better options if you’re looking for an affordable e-reader. Read our review.

2018 Kindle Paperwhite (with ads, refurbished) $ 40 $ 130 69 % off $ 40 The 10th-generation Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof and includes a better display and improved battery life than the previous iteration. $40 at Woot