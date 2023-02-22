Wednesday’s top tech news: Section 230 on trial

Yesterday the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Gonzalez v. Google, which is a case with potentially huge ramifications for Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (aka, “The Twenty-Six words that Created the Internet”). My colleague Adi Robertson has a great writeup of the day’s proceedings, which centers around whether YouTube’s video recommendation algorithm represents a form of speech that shouldn’t have Section 230 protections.
Next up, Elon Musk is continuing to lay off dozens of employees at Twitter, despite claiming last November that the bulk of the firings were over. He’s also set a week’s deadline to overhaul the platform’s ad targeting to work more like Google’s.
And finally, Microsoft has announced a partnership with Nvidia as it attempts to lobby regulators to allow its acquisition of Activision Blizzard to proceed. As with Nintendo, the deal centers around offering Xbox games on Nvidia’s platform for 10 years. Note that the “platform” in this case is Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service rather than a specific piece of hardware.
Feb 22, 2023, 12:42 AM UTCAlex Heath
Elon Musk keeps laying off Twitter employees after saying cuts were done
Meanwhile, he is still giving aggressive deadlines to make sweeping changes, like revamping how ad targeting works in a week.
Feb 22, 2023, 12:02 AM UTCAdi Robertson
The Supreme Court is deciding the future of the internet, and it acted like it
The oral arguments for Gonzalez v. Google covered a surprisingly nuanced series of real-world concerns.
Feb 21, 2023, 7:55 PM UTCTom Warren
Microsoft recruited Nintendo and Nvidia to help fight Sony over the Activision deal
Microsoft is hoping two gaming giants will help get its Activision Blizzard deal across the line with regulators in Europe.
Feb 21, 2023, 5:58 PM UTCTom Warren
Microsoft is bringing Xbox PC games to Nvidia’s GeForce Now service
Microsoft says it will bring its Xbox PC games to Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud streaming service. If its Activision deal is approved, it will also bring Activision Blizzard’s games to Nvidia’s service.