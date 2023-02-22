Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Razer launches new Blade 15, and it’s still 16:9

Razer launches new Blade 15, and it’s still 16:9

/

Same old chassis, brand-new chips.

By Monica Chin / @mcsquared96

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Razer Blade 15 seen from above on a white background.
Unlike the Blade 16, the 2023 Blade 15 keeps the same aspect ratio we’ve seen on Blades past.
Image: Razer

Razer has launched a new Blade 15 model refreshed with Intel’s 13th Gen processors and Nvidia’s RTX 4000 GPUs.

The company announced a 16-inch Razer Blade a few weeks ago, and some assumed that it would replace the 2022 Razer Blade 15. The Blade 16 threw a number of new features into the Blade 15’s formula — most notably, a 16:10 Mini LED dual-mode display.

But the Blade 15 is a much more minor upgrade from last year’s Blade 15. While the chips are new, the 2023 Blade 15 keeps the same 16:9 aspect ratio as its direct predecessor, just in case you’re one of those old-fashioned people (sorry, I said what I said) who prefers a shorter and wider screen. It’s also the same size and weight as last year’s Blade 15, which means it’s noticeably thinner and lighter than the Blade 16 — 25 percent smaller overall, according to Razer.

The Razer Blade 15 angled to the right and open on a white background, displaying a multicolored desktop.
There are two models with two different GPUs.
Image: Razer

Elsewhere, the 2023 Blade 15 will be powered by Intel’s Core i7-13800H specifically and either an RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 GPU. The display will have a 240Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution. Both models include 16GB of RAM (5200MHz dual-channel) and 1TB of storage (PCIe Gen4 M.2).

The Blade 15 is available now with a starting MSRP of $2,499.99. That’s a good deal cheaper than the larger Blade 16, which starts at $2,699.99.

More from Tech