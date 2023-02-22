Netflix’s new NFL docuseries starring Patrick Mahomes debuts this summer

Netflix is getting into football. On Wednesday, the streaming giant announced a new sports docuseries, Quarterback, that will focus on three NFL quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs (who just collected his second Super Bowl win and second Super Bowl MVP award); Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings; and Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons. The series is set to debut this summer.

“For the first time ever, the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every single game of a season,” Netflix wrote in a post about the series. “The upcoming show will feature behind-the-scenes access to some of the biggest moments of the season, as Mahomes set an NFL record for total offense on his way to winning the league and Super Bowl MVP awards; Cousins engineered the greatest comeback in NFL history and led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title; and Mariota took over as the starting quarterback in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons.”

Netflix says this is the approach for “this year,” which indicates the show could take a different format in following seasons, should they happen; Netflix has only ordered one season so far, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Quarterback adds to a growing lineup of sports content at Netflix. The fifth season of the smash hit Formula 1: Drive to Survive premieres on Friday, and Netflix has already launched a tennis-focused series, Break Point, and a golf-focused series, Full Swing, this year. Netflix is also working on shows about the 2022 Tour de France and the 2022 World Cup.

The new shows will help Netflix compete in an increasingly crowded field of sports-focused streaming options. While Netflix is focusing on produced shows, Apple just premiered season two of its pro surfing docuseries Make or Break and teamed up with Major League Soccer on a new streaming service, Amazon has wrapped the first year of its 11-year deal for Thursday Night Football, and Google / YouTube won the bidding war for NFL Sunday Ticket.