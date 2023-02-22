Here are the dates for the major Steam sales in 2023

Valve has shared a schedule of when the big sales on Steam will take place in 2023, meaning you now have some advance notice about when you should get ready to open your wallet to snap up some great deals.
As established last year, there will be a major sale every season, so look forward to big spring, summer, autumn, and winter deals. There will be a handful of themed sales and events, like Puzzle Fest, Visual Novel Fest, and SHMUP Fest, which all sound very promising. And Valve is also sharing details about the next two Next Fests, where you can try a bunch of free demos of upcoming games. (If you want an idea of what a Next Fest is like, you can check out the February Next Fest, which is happening now through February 28th.)
Here’s the full schedule of sales for 2023, with Valve’s links for developers / publishers with additional details about each:
- Mystery Fest: February 20th - 27th
- Puzzle Fest: April 24th - May 1st
- Spring Sale: March 16th - 23rd (major seasonal sale)
- Sports Fest: May 15th - 22nd
- Next Fest: June 19th - 26th
- Summer Sale: June 29th - July 13th (major seasonal sale)
- Stealth Fest: July 24th - 31st
- Visual Novel Fest: August 7th - 14th
- Strategy Fest: August 28th - September 4th
- SHMUP Fest: September 25th - October 2nd
- Next Fest: October 9th - 16th
- Return of Steam Scream Fest (Halloween): October 26th - November 2nd (Valve says there are “additional details to come”)
- Autumn Sale: November 21st - 28th (major seasonal sale)
- Winter Sale: December 21st - January 4th, 2024 (major seasonal sale)