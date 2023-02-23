It’s the 23rd day of the second month of the year 2023. What does that mean? Absolutely nothing. So let’s get to today’s deals.

The 2TB Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD with an included heatsink is selling for a new low price of $159.99 at Amazon and Best Buy on a one-day deal. That beats its previous low by $10, saving you an outright $110 off its full price. While this is a speedy drive for a desktop PC, you can use it to upgrade the storage of your PlayStation 5, especially since it includes the requisite heatsink. If you haven’t opened up your PS5 and given it a storage boost yet, we can’t recommend this SSD enough because it’s very easy to install, and the 667GB of available built-in storage runs out quickly when you install 100GB-plus games.

Samsung 980 Pro (2TB) with heatsink $ 160 $ 270 41 % off $ 160 Samsung’s 980 Pro is a fast PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD that’s capable of sequential read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s. These specs make it a great choice for a modern PCIe 4.0-equipped PC or for a PS5 (the latter requires a heatsink). $160 at Amazon

The second-gen Apple AirPods with a standard wired charging case are selling for $99 ($30 off) at Walmart, Amazon, and Target. I know these older wireless earbuds can feel like a bit of a snoozer compared to newer and much fancier models out there — both Apple and non-Apple alike — but they have remained the baseline entry-level model for a reason. The AirPods easily pair with all modern Apple devices, be they iPhones, iPads, or Macs, and they’re just so dang convenient. The sound quality coming out of them is far outmatched by pricier earbuds, but they’re more than fine for podcasts and the occasional phone call when you need to free up your hands. Read our review.

The Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair is selling for $1,356 ($339 off) direct from Herman Miller, with delayed shipping, as part of an overall 20 percent off sale on its gaming and home office chairs ending today. I know, that’s a whole lot of money for a chair, but if you have the means and you do a lot of sitting due to work or gaming, then an ergonomic chair can be a worthwhile investment. Remember, don’t cheap out on the things in your life that come between your feet and the ground, or you may end up paying more in the long run (in both wallet and health).

While most gaming chairs are needlessly designed like racing bucket seats that make you cringe when you look at them, the Herman Miller Embody has an elevated design that I’d argue is slightly enhanced by the cyan accents of Logitech’s G brand. It’s got loads of adjustability to ensure you are well supported, especially in the lower lumbar area of your back, and this “gamer” model is actually even a little cheaper than a standard Embody chair (which regularly costs $1,830 and is currently discounted to $1,464). Read our review.

The Logitech G logo is the most egregious branding on this chair, but it’s thankfully subdued. Photo by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge

Oh, and if all of this is just way too pricey but you still need a good seat, my pro tip is to check your local area for office liquidators selling Herman Millers, Steelcase chairs, etc., for much less (if you don’t mind a used chair).

Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair $ 1356 $ 1695 20 % off $ 1356 Herman Miller’s top-of-its-line Embody ergonomic office chair, infused with stylings through a collaboration with Logitech’s G Gaming line. The Embody offers myriad controls for contouring the comfort to your needs and the upholstered design has copper-fused cooling foam so you don’t get too hot. $1356 at Herman Miller

The Lego Ultimate Collector Series Star Wars Millennium Falcon is on sale for $747.76 (about $102 off) at Amazon. This is the holy grail of Lego Star Wars sets, as its 7,541 pieces make it one of the biggest overall Lego models you can even get. Sadly, this behemoth Lego set used to sell for a regular price of $799.99 before price increases in 2022. Aside from an incredibly brief Amazon lightning deal that once dropped it down to under $500 back in 2021, it does not frequently get discounts like this one today.

So if you’re an adult Lego fan who is up to the task of this extensive build (mine took me almost 37 hours at a casual pace while I savored the joyfully geeky experience) and you have the space to display it, then go forth and may the force be with you.

Lego Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon $ 748 $ 850 12 % off $ 748 The largest Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon to date, this is the dream of a lifetime for adult Star Wars fans and expert builders. $748 at Amazon

If you want a Lego Falcon of your own but don’t have room to park it, I highly recommend this stand from Wicked Brick that displays it vertically. It costs $72.43 plus shipping from the UK. Image: Wicked Brick