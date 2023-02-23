YouTube will let many more creators dub their videos in multiple languages

YouTube is going to let thousands more creators include multi-language audio tracks with their videos. The company was already testing the feature with a small number of creators, and beginning Thursday, many more will be able to include multi-language dubs with their videos to make them accessible to broader audiences.

If you want to try this feature for yourself, check out this video on MrBeast’s YouTube channel. If you click on the gear icon, you’ll see an option for “audio track,” and if you click that, you’ll see the different language options available. Videos will also default to a user’s preferred language.

In its early tests, YouTube says that, as of January, “we’ve already seen over 3,500 multi-language videos uploaded in over 40 languages.” Multi-language dubbed videos apparently see increased watch time, with 15 percent coming from “views in the video’s non-primary language” in January. And multi-language dubbed videos also mean that creators may not have to maintain separate channels just to host videos in other languages; instead, they can just dub a video on their main channel.