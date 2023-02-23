Skip to main content
Glass Onion is getting a director’s commentary on Netflix today

Glass Onion is getting a director’s commentary on Netflix today

The feature will be available at 1PM ET on February 23rd.

By Andrew Webster

A still photo of Janelle Monáe in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Janelle Monáe in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Image: John Wilson / Netflix

Later today, Netflix will be releasing a director’s commentary for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; subscribers will be able to check it out starting at 1PM ET. This isn’t the first time Netflix has released a commentary track, but the feature is something of a dying art, with DVD and Blu-ray releases largely supplanted by streaming, where special features are much less common.

When the news was first announced, writer and director Rian Johnson, who signed on to direct a pair of Knives Out sequels for Netflix, wrote: “Sorry it took a minute but it’s a good one I think.” And given the sheer number of Easter eggs and cameos in the film — including an appearance from this very website — the commentary track will likely make it worth a rewatch.

Glass Onion originally premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, and following a brief run in theaters in November, it finally started streaming on Netflix on December 23rd. There’s no word yet on when the third Benoit Blanc mystery might debut.

