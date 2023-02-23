Your Google docs are about to look a little bit different

Google’s Workspace apps are getting a makeover. Google plans to refresh the design of Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides in the coming weeks to more closely align with its Material Design 3 design system, the company announced on Thursday.

If you’re familiar with Gmail’s refreshed look, the new designs take a lot of cues from that. Google appears to be adding a few more darker hues to things like the toolbar and comments to make them stand out from the white page of a document. The “Share” button is also more rounded, a change from the rounded-corner rectangle Google currently uses for the button.

You can get an idea of what the changes will look like in the image below of Google Docs.

Image: Google

You can get a look at how the changes will appear in Sheets in this GIF.

GIF: Google

Additionally, Google is also adding support for third-party smart chips, a feature it announced in October. This could allow you to integrate third-party apps directly into your documents, similar to Notion and Coda.

These apps include Atlassian, Asana, Figma, Miro, Tableau, and ZenDesk and will become available in the “coming weeks.” It rolled out some new smart chips of its own, too, including stopwatch, emoji voting, and calendar invite chips for Docs, as well as a handy date shortcut chip in Sheets.