SEC comes out against Binance.US’s $1 billion deal to buy a bankrupt crypto firm’s assets

Binance.US’s proposed deal to purchase the assets from the collapsed cryptocurrency brokerage Voyager Digital is facing scrutiny from federal and state regulators, as reported earlier by CoinDesk. In a set of court filings submitted on Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and New York’s financial regulator expressed opposition to the $1 billion deal.

The SEC isn’t too keen on this idea, however. It claims the transactions necessary to redistribute the assets belonging to Voyager customers may violate the agency’s rules against selling or offering unregistered securities. The agency also cites numerous concerns about the deal and says Binance.US doesn’t “adequately describe whether third parties” will have access to customer wallets.

Meanwhile, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has another complaint, alleging Voyager operated “illegally” in the state without a license and “deprived” New York customers of the consumer protections granted by the state’s supervision. It also notes that because Binance.US isn’t licensed or available in New York, Voyager customers based in the state may have to wait longer to gain access to their funds when compared to customers in states where the service is available.